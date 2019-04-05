Barnier set to visit Dublin for Brexit talks on Monday

The European Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is set to visit Dublin for talks on Brexit.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed that Mr Barnier and his team would travel to Dublin on Monday.

“This is part of his frequent visits to EU27 capitals,” the spokesman said.

The aim is to take stock of developments in London as well as the ongoing planning for a possible no-deal scenario.

The visit comes ahead of next week's meeting of EU leaders in Brussels and shortly after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Dublin yesterday.

Mr Barnier will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in a bid to plan a way forward for the EU.

Simon Coveney said it was not surprising that Mr Barnier would visit Dublin before the summit.

“What he will want to do first of all is show solidarity with Ireland,” Mr Coveney told RTE News.

But also I think he’ll want a detailed conversation in terms of Ireland’s perspective on the most recent ask from the Prime Minister for an extension of time.

He added: “Ireland is, of course, willing to give the process more time, but we like many other EU member states will want to see a plan to go with that to show that there is a proposed way of finding a majority support in Westminster for a way forward.”

It comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union for an extension on Britain's departure from the EU.

- Press Association and additional reporting by Digital Desk