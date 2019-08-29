Barnier pledges to protect peace in Ireland

The chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has pledged that peace in Ireland and citizens in the union will be protected in “all circumstances” as fears of a hard Brexit grow.

With just days for the UK’s Opposition to try and stop the suspension of parliament and Boris Johnson’s plan to ensure Brexit goes ahead no matter what, EU and Irish figures remain resolute that the Withdrawal Agreement and backstop are the only solutions for a deal.

In a tweet yesterday, after Mr Johnson’s move to stop parliament trying to stymie an exit without a deal, Mr Barnier promised that Ireland and the bloc would be protected.

This comes after claims by Mr Johnson-who wants to scrap the backstop-that EU figures were open to negotiations, after his visits to Paris and Berlin in recent days. However, Mr Barnier’s comments suggest the EU will stand by Ireland’s position.

“Prime minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave the EU on 31 October. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty and our responsibility,” said Mr Barnier on twitter.

The position comes as British opposition figures prepare to confront Mr Johnson when the House of Commons resumes next week. Legal action, a motion of no confidence and new laws are all being considered as ways to either stop the prorogation or suspension of parliament and to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU.

It has also emerged that Irish-based Britons are planning to hold a protest against Brexit and the suspension of the House of Commons at the British embassy in Dublin next Tuesday.

The demonstration, at 6pm next Tuesday, is being organised by a group calling itself Brits Not Out.

“We are calling on the many British nationals who have made their lives in Ireland to join our protest against this outrageous and undemocratic act,” spokesperson Grace Williams said.

Forsa head of communications, Bernard Harbor, who is from the UK said that a few work colleagues had decided to organise the demonstration to “make our feelings known and encourage others to come on board.”

Thousands of people this week have already protested outside Westminster in London against Mr Johnson’s move while over a million people have signed a petition against it.