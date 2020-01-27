News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

Barnier: Frictionless trade impossible after Brexit

Barnier: Frictionless trade impossible after Brexit
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 07:15 PM

Frictionless trade after Brexit will be impossible, the EU chief Brexit negotiator has said.

Michel Barnier made the comments to an audience at the Queen’s University in Belfast just days before the UK is set to leave the EU.

“The UK has chosen to become a third country; to leave the Single Market and the Customs Union; to leave behind the EU’s framework of common rules, common supervision and common Court of Justice,” Mr Barnier said.

“It has chosen to create two regulatory spaces. This makes frictionless trade impossible. It makes checks indispensable.”

Speaking to politicians including former taoiseach Bertie Ahern as well as business and community leaders, Mr Barnier confirmed checks will take place.

“We will need sanitary and phyto-sanitary checks on food products and live animals,” he said.

“The EU must be able to assess risks on any product coming into its market and, if necessary, activate physical controls.

“These checks must take place somewhere.

“And as the whole point of the protocol is to avoid a hard border and protect the all-island economy, it was clear that they could not take place at the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The only real option was to use Northern Ireland’s other entry points. This is also where such checks are the easiest to implement. And controls will also take place in Dublin and other EU entry points.”

More on this topic

Barnier rejects claims that change in Government is ‘concern’ to BrexitBarnier rejects claims that change in Government is ‘concern’ to Brexit

'There could not be a better commemoration' - Debate rages over ‘missing Oxford comma’ on Brexit coin'There could not be a better commemoration' - Debate rages over ‘missing Oxford comma’ on Brexit coin

German exports to Britain down amid Brexit uncertaintyGerman exports to Britain down amid Brexit uncertainty

Big Ben Brexit bong bid blow as organisers of fundraising appeal admit defeatBig Ben Brexit bong bid blow as organisers of fundraising appeal admit defeat


BrexitNorthern IrelandpoliticsTOPIC: Brexit