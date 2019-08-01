News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Barnardos survey finds around 10% of parents have to borrow to cover school costs

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 06:40 AM

Roughly one in 10 parents have to borrow money to cover school costs.

That's just one of the findings from a new Barnardos survey of the expenses facing the parents of primary and secondary school children.

In its survey of 1,400 parents, Barnardos found that roughly one in 10 have to borrow money to cover school costs, while almost a half do not pay bills in order to finance things like uniforms, books and footwear.

It also found that around seven in 10 parents continue to be asked for a voluntary contribution from schools, while three in four primary and nine in 10 secondary parents say they are still asked to buy branded uniforms.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly says there are significant costs associated with sending a child to school, and it's something the government needs to urgently look at:

Ms Connolly said: "So it costs €340 to send a senior infant child back to school, €380 for a fourth-class pupil and €735 for a first-year secondary school pupil.

"We are asking for the Government to make a key step in addressing the costs of education by investing 0.2%of the overall education budget to make free school books available to all primary school children."

The charity's also calling for more than €200m extra to be invested into primary and secondary education each year to help struggling parents and for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance to be restored to 2010 levels.

More on this topic

'We don’t know what to tell abuse survivors’'We don’t know what to tell abuse survivors’

One in seven primary school children have high blood pressureOne in seven primary school children have high blood pressure

School run: It’s good to be outside with the kids for a few minutes every daySchool run: It’s good to be outside with the kids for a few minutes every day

Early school leavers at risk: Break this cycle of lost hopesEarly school leavers at risk: Break this cycle of lost hopes

educationschoolTOPIC: School

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issueAer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »