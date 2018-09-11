Barnardos spent over €25m helping 15,000 children in poverty in 2017

Over 15,000 children needed the help of Barnardos in 2017.

The figures are revealed in the Children's charity's annual report released today.

Barnardos has revealed it spent over €25m last year helping children and their parents in poverty.

Outgoing CEO of Barnardos, Fergus Finlay, says it is a disgrace that the organisation even has to exist.

"Over the last 10 years or so we have worked with 90,000 children and their families in Ireland.

"While that sounds like a tremendous achievement for Barnardos, and it is, I think it's reflective of a level of need in the community that shouldn't be there.

"There are far too many children in Ireland living and affected by poverty and affected by other things that go hand in hand with poverty.

"It's a societal disgrace and shame that organisations like us even have to exist, let alone work as hard as we do."