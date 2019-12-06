News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Barnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our help

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 06:45 AM

Barnardos has over 500 families waiting for their help around the country.

The charity is today launching its Christmas donations appeal to help more than 17,700 children and families.

Donations can be made online and they will go to families in need this Christmas time.

Mary Gamble, Director of Fundraising at Barnardos, says consistent funding is necessary to keep the service going.

"There are 500 families at the moment that we know we cannot get to because we don't have the funding," said Ms Gamble.

"Some of the services that do have waiting lists for example are children's bereavement service which has a ten-month waiting list.

"That is the heartbreaking thing and that is really why we really do need so much support financially to try and get to the children that we're not getting to.

"That is the worry for us this Christmas."

