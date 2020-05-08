Barnardos has helped more than 1,700 families since lockdown; 600 on waiting list

More than 1,700 families have received assistance from children’s charity Barnardos since the Covid-19 restrictions — while almost 600 remain on the waiting list.

The charity said it is urging the Government to prioritise at-risk children in the implementation of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

It said its frontline staff provide vital emotional and practical support to families in person, online and on phone, and by providing food parcels, hot meals, activity packs baby essentials and food shop vouchers.

Some 587 families are currently on waiting lists for services, it said.

A total of 1,724 families received emotional and practical help via in person and phone support, Barnardos said, while 1,264 food parcels and 3,000 hot meals were delivered.

It supplied 1,563 activity packs, which it said were tailored to the children’s developmental age and stage. Other essentials such as baby supplies and food shop vouchers are also supplied.

Barnardos CEO, Suzanne Connolly, said: ”Barnardos staff have been declared essential frontline services through this crisis, and, as such, we have adapted our services to meet the needs of hundreds of families across Ireland.

"By providing home deliveries of food or activity packs we have been able to check in with parents and children and provide emotional supports — whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines."

She added: “The Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business prioritises the more vulnerable groups in our society — ‘those for whom home is not a safe space’. We urge them to consider children at risk as one of the most vulnerable groups, many of whom are living with domestic abuse, parental mental health challenges, neglect, acrimonious separation and family breakdown and addiction — now with no escape."

A Barnardos project worker, who gave her name as Tracey, described the impact of supporting a family: "As I pulled up around the corner in the Barnardos Bus, the mum from the family that I work with was waving out the window when she saw me coming. I stopped outside the home and left the food supplies and school resources inside the garden wall. The mum spoke to me about her concerns regarding Covid-19 and her underlying health issue and about how if she becomes unwell — what will happen to her children as she has no one else to care for them."

"During our chat the young person and their brothers and sister that I work with came out to the step to tell me all his news and how things were for him. As I drove away and looked in my back mirror the family of five were still waving to me… this type of family support is vital – now more than ever before."

More than 700 staff and volunteers work in 40 centres across Ireland delivering vital services to children and families.

Those who wish to donate can do so at barnardos.ie







