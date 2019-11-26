Barnardos’ concern over return of €60m

Barnardos has said it is “really concerning” that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs has returned €60m to the exchequer given the extent of unmet need amongst children and families.

The Irish Examiner revealed the budget return recently.

The children’s charity said the report from the Public Accounts Committee containing the finding prompted questions as to other ways the money could have been spent, including on intensive Family Support Services.

Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, said: “Social work is only one part of a complex service offering for families experiencing difficult circumstances.”

"The provision of Family Support can offer consistency and a rapid response for children at risk of neglect and child abuse."

“While there are ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining social workers, there are existing Family Support services that can meet the needs of children and families who have an unallocated social worker from the state."