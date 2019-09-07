Barbershop burglar spotted under table

Gardaí investigating the report of a midnight burglary at a barbershop found the culprit hiding under a table at the back of the premises with €30 in coins in his pocket.

Stephen Keenan, of 22 St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, was jailed for 10 months yesterday at Cork District Court after he pleaded guilty to this and three other burglaries. Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the 32-year-old.

Sgt Gearóid Davis said the burglary was carried out on July 27. The front window was smashed at around 12am. Keenan was arrested after hiding under a table outside the back door of the premises. He had €30 in change that had been stolen inside.

This was his second time burgling the same premises — Bladez at Blackpool, Cork. On the night/early hours of July 13/14, he also smashed a window to get in and on that occasion, he got away with €150 in cash.

In between those dates, he burgled the Thali Nepalese restaurant on Pope’s Quay, Cork, on July 19.

Finally, He also admitted that on July 14 he put his hand through the letterbox of Loving Salads on Academy St and opened the door. He took €250 cash and an iPad. He turned off the power to disable the CCTV.

Sgt Davis said the accused had seven previous burglary convictions, 12 for theft and two for robbery and was recently sentenced to eight months.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said that the accused had had serious addiction difficulties, but was rehabilitating since he was jailed in at the end of July, and intended to continue with his rehabilitation on his release.