Barber's novel service to get kids rid of unruly locks is a cut above the rest

A Meath barber’s novel social-distancing service to mammies with kids with over-grown locks is proving a cut above the rest.

Katie Dwyer has now a waiting list of more than 20 parents eager to get their hands on a specially tailored and disinfected clipper kit to ensure children can see past their unruly Covid-19 straggly tresses.

The well-known Ratoath barber walks the 2km restriction around the village delivering the kit to one house each day with an additional video call to teach parents how to trim hair correctly.

And all she is asking in return is for a snapshot of how the haircuts turn out!

"I’’ve been really busy since I started this in the last week and already have a waiting list of 20 people," said Katie who has been cutting hair at Katie’’s Barbers for the last 10years.

"Since the restrictions kicked in, people have been asking me to cut hair in their homes, which I obviously couldn’’t do because of social distancing. Many were asking me where to buy clippers which were sold out in a lot of places and others were really frustrated with not being able to get their kids or their own hair cut.

"So I built a special kit which various pieces and clippers in it and disinfectant wipes and I leave it at their door and collect it later that day. I also give video calls on how to use them as most are unsure about the number of blade to use and on which part of the hair."

"When I collect the kit, I sterilise it that evening so it’’s safe to use the following day.

"Most customers are mams whose kids’’ hair has grown like wildfire in the last six weeks. I refuse to take any money from them, all I ask is that they send me the pics of how the hair turned out for a bit of fun."

"Most are fine but there have been a few that have, let’’s say, gone a little astray," she laughed.