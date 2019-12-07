Bar manager in court following, drug, alcohol and gold seizure

A bar manager was caught red-handed with a significant quantity of drugs and stolen alcohol, as well as gold bars, after gardaí raided his home in Dublin, a court has heard.

Due to flight risk concerns, Marius Nitu, 31, a Romanian man, who has been living and working in Dublin for the past four years, was remanded in custody until he can take up €65,000 bail.

Various drugs and in excess of 200 bottles of high value wines and spirits, were allegedly seized.

Mr Nitu, with an address at First Avenue, in Inchicore, appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court today.

He faced charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act for possessing cannabis, cocaine, sildenafil and amphetamines with intent to supply. He also had a charge under the Theft and Fraud Act for possessing stolen alcohol, including champagne, to the value of €12,900.

Gardaí attached to the South Central Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street station searched his home on Thursday.

Objecting to bail, Garda Matthew Kennefick told Judge Malone, the accused was caught red-handed. It was alleged drugs valued at €17,000 were recovered along with stolen alcohol worth €12,900, the court was told.

In addition, €12,700 in cash was seized along with gold bullion worth about €10,000, he said. However, they are not the subject of any charge.

Garda Kennefick alleged there was a significant quantity of cannabis grow-house and drug paraphernalia.

He told Judge Malone the accused had no family ties or fixed assets in Ireland and there was nothing to ground him here.

Mr Nitu lived in rented accommodation and his only permanent assets were a car and a motorbike. He has surrendered his passport but was in possession of another identity card which could be used for travel, the garda said.

The man had significant means and had €28,000 in a bank account, he said.

His partner who is from the same country came to the bail hearing.

No prior convictions

The garda agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan Lysaght that Mr Nitu had no prior criminal convictions, and had not come to attention previously.

Mr Nitu also had a full-time responsible job in bar management which he will lose, the solicitor said.

The garda agreed that if the court granted bail a number of conditions would be sought, including an order not to approach any premises operated by his employer, Press Up Entertainment leisure and hospitality company.

Mr Nitu, dressed in a black leather jacket, navy jeans, a black sweater, and brown boots sat silently at the side of the courtroom throughout the bail hearing.

Judge Malone set bail in his own bond of €5,000 of which half must lodged.

She also required two independent sureties, each in the sum of €30,000 because of potential flight risk. They must be approved and will have to lodge €10,000 each, she ordered.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Once bail has been taken up, he must surrender his travel documents and not apply for duplicates, sign on three times a week at his local Garda station, notify gardaí of any change of address, and undertake not to have any contact with the employer or any of their premises.

The judge heard it was likely the case could be sent forward for trial on indictment to a higher court. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are to be sought.

Mr Nitu made no reply when charged.