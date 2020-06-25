News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bar Council chair condemns Brid Smith’s comments about judge after minimum pay ruling

Bar Council chair condemns Brid Smith’s comments about judge after minimum pay ruling
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 03:59 PM

The chairman of the Bar Council of Ireland has criticised a TD for making comments about a High Court judge online.

Earlier this week, Mr Justice Garrett Simons found a sectoral employment order made by Business Minister Heather Humphreys had been made outside her powers and was unconstitutional.

This meant a law guaranteeing minimum pay in the sector was struck down.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith put up an image of Mr Justice Simons on Facebook with the caption: “This is Garrett Simons. He’s a high court judge. He earns over €200,000 a year. And he’s just put the boot into workers.”

She also released a statement in which she criticised the judgment as “scandalous” and said it “tells us a great deal about the judicial system in this country”.

She wrote: “The irony that a judge earning over €210,000 a year can be worried that an electrician on €45,000 may be overpaid will not be lost on the workers affected.”

READ MORE

Woman dismissed for failing to disclose pregnancy during job interview awarded €40k

Bar Council chairman Micheal P O’Higgins said a TD personally targeting a judge “amounts to an attack on our democracy and is something that all of society should be gravely concerned about”.

He added: “In every legal case before the courts, there are two sides. It is an inevitability that at least one side will not be entirely pleased with the outcome. It is the role of the judge to apply the rule of law as set down by legislators. Judges do so with complete impartiality and objectivity. We should expect and demand nothing less.

“For a legislator to personally criticise a member of the judiciary, for doing the job society asks them to do, is dangerous and completely unacceptable.”

Mr O’Higgins said the stability and strength of democracy is defined by an independent legal system “who are charged to apply the law, blind to personal preferences or popularity”.

He added: “Ireland is recognised internationally for the quality and independence of our judiciary. That must not be taken for granted. In fact, the judiciary and rule of law is sadly under threat in many countries, even those with established democratic traditions.”

He said the “coarsening” of public discourse on social media is “a depressing reality of the world we live in”, adding: “Using that platform to make populist and personalised attacks on judges – who cannot personally defend themselves – debases politics and endangers citizens who look to the courts for protection.”

READ MORE

Zero cases of Covid-19 in Cork over past week

More on this topic

Woman dismissed for failing to disclose pregnancy during job interview awarded €40kWoman dismissed for failing to disclose pregnancy during job interview awarded €40k

High Court to rule on Monday on action over validity of SeanadHigh Court to rule on Monday on action over validity of Seanad

Attempt to lodge counterfeit €580,000 bank draft spotted by eagle-eyed bank teller, court hearsAttempt to lodge counterfeit €580,000 bank draft spotted by eagle-eyed bank teller, court hears

Girl awarded €3k after drinking holiday-centre slush puppy contaminated with cleaning fluidGirl awarded €3k after drinking holiday-centre slush puppy contaminated with cleaning fluid

Bar Council of IrelandBrid SmithEmployment LawMr Justice Garrett SimonsTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »