Bantry General Hospital has highest death rate for patients who suffer heart attacks

Bantry General Hospital, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Bantry General Hospital has the highest death rate in the country for people who've had a heart attack.

The average is around five in every 100 people, however it's almost nine in every 100 at the Co Cork facility.

It is followed by Portiuncula Hospital in Co Galway and University Hospital Kerry, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Our Lady's Hospital Navan and St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny had the lowest heart attack mortality rates.

However, the Kilkenny hospital fared among the worst when it comes to patients surviving strokes.

Around 13 in every 100 stoke victims who attend the hospital die, almost double the national average which is just over seven.

The lowest rates were in St James' in Dublin, Mercy Hospital in Cork and University Hospital Waterford.

