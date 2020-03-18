Banks agree to temporary mortgage and loan suspensions for those impacted by Covid-19

The five main banks have agreed a three-month suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments for customers affected by Covid-19.

The measures in brief: 1. Implement a payment break up to three months for business and personal customers affected by Covid-19, to be followed by ongoing reviews depending on the scale and extent of the situation. Customers wishing to avail of a payment break should contact their respective bank.

2. The banks agree there is a need for a simplified application process to make it as easy as possible for businesses and personal customers impacted by Covid-19 to receive support from their banks. We are working with all member banks to achieve this.

3. The banks want to ensure that any Covid-19 application for a payment break and further reviews will not adversely impact the customer's credit record, and the banks reporting of these facilities. Banks want to avoid this and are meeting with the Central Bank of Ireland to urgently achieve a solution in this regard.

4. Banks will also defer court proceedings for three months.

5. The banking system stands ready to provide working capital support.

6. We have had initial discussions with Credit Servicing Firms and with those non-bank lenders who provide mortgages. Both the Credit Servicing Firms and non-bank lenders have issues which we need to address with the Central Bank of Ireland, but both are committed to working with the Government and industry to provide the flexibility that people need right now.

Following a meeting with the Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, the banks are working on a simplified application process to make it easier for customers to receive support.

Banks have also agreed that any Covid-19 applications for a payment break will not adversely impact on credit records and court proceedings will be deferred for three months.

Landlords with tenants who are out of work due to Covid-19 will be able to avail of the payment break of up to three months, while banks will ensure a wide range of credit, cash flow and supply chain supports are offered to businesses.

Mr Donohoe said if any landlord avails of the flexibility being afforded by the banks, they should not use it to evict tenants.

Landlords with buy-to let mortgages cannot and should not evict tenants.

However, Mr Donohoe said the Government does not have any power to stop landlords evicting tenants amid the outbreak.

When asked if the Government can stop landlords evicting tenants, he said: “There are legal constraints in place in relation to the ability of any Government to intervene in the contract between landlord and tenant.” He urged landlords to have compassion for tenants and to not exploit the crisis.

“For any landlord to use the crisis in a way to treat tenants in a way that is not fair to them is not acceptable to broader society and will raise concerns.”

While refusing to to be drawn on the number of job losses anticipated, he said: “We are facing into a significant period of job losses.

Mr Donohoe added: “I would not at this point in time like to talk about many hundreds of thousands of jobs being lost until we get accurate estimates from the Live Register.”

I want to assure people who have lost their jobs that all that can be done to get income to them quickly and get them access to the pandemic benefit can be done.

The Minister has also asked the banking industry to increase the limit on contactless payments from €30 to €50.

The Minister is also deferring the collection of stamp duty on credit cards to July. This is normally levied in April.

In a statement, the Banking Payments Federation Ireland said the measures include “a payment break up to three months for business and personal customers affected by Covid-19, to be followed by ongoing reviews depending on the scale and extent of the situation. Customers wishing to avail of a payment break should contact their respective bank.”

BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said: “These are exceptional circumstances in which people now find themselves and we believe they require exceptional measures.

"The banks are moving urgently to introduce measures that will best support businesses and personal customers impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. They will also require the full support of key stakeholders in order to make it happen”.

The Finance Minister will have a meeting with the Central Bank tomorrow.

Minister Donohoe said: "The proposed actions by the banks will build on the Government response, and the ECB’s monetary and regulatory policy measures to deliver real support to individuals, SMEs and companies in these difficult times.

"These actions are the translation of European and national policies into individual supports that best assist the needs of our bank customers in the period ahead.”

The CEO of Permanent TSB, Jeremy Masding, said: "In addition to maintaining critical banking services for our customers, our aim is to ensure that we facilitate customers dealing with short term financial challenges arising from this crisis.

"We will work with both personal and small business customers on an individual basis and offer solutions that best suit their circumstances."

The Permanent TSB bank supports include: Day-to-day banking

Personal customers can apply for:

An overdraft increase for up to 6 months

A credit card limit increase for up to 6 months

SME customers can apply for:

An increase of working capital facilities

A stocking loan facility

Facilitation of employee social welfare payments for employers

Industry representative bodies estimate that up to 340,000 bar, restaurant and retail workers will have lost their jobs by the end of this week.

