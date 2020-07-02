News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bank worker deactivated security feature on 26 customers’ accounts allowing fraudulent transactions

Bank worker deactivated security feature on 26 customers’ accounts allowing fraudulent transactions
Picture: iStock
By Declan Brennan
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 04:52 PM

A bank worker deactivated a security feature on 26 customers’ accounts which resulted in fraudulent transactions of over €20,000 taking place, a court has heard.

Tomi Jinad (24) was working in customer services in KBC bank in Dublin city centre in December 2018. He deactivated the feature which meant the customers would receive a text message to allow them to authorise online transactions with an authorisation code.

Detective Garda James O'Meara told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that the deactivation allowed fraudulent transactions to be carried out. Jinad was passing on the account details to others who have not yet being identified.

Around 100 transactions were carried out with the amounts being stolen ranging from €100 to approximately €500. A total of €21,460 was taken and KBC reimbursed all customers.

Jinad of Grange Park View, Raheny, Dublin pleaded guilty to a number of sample counts of unlawfully operating a computer to make a gain or cause a loss to others. All of the offending took place at the bank between December 22 and December 30 2018.

Jinad has a previous conviction for drug dealing. He told gardaí that somebody had approached him in work and told him what to do.

READ MORE

Judge urges family members in dispute over Claddagh rings to resolve differences

Cathal McGreal BL, defending, said that his client was prevailed on by others to carry out the offending and was told he would get money. Ultimately, he didn't receive any money, counsel said.

Jinad is now working for a company doing accounts for a legal firm and earning €450 a week. Mr McGreal told the court that he had brought €3,500 to court and was willing to pay the rest of the money taken to reimburse the bank.

Judge Patricia Ryan noted garda evidence that Jinad “wasn't in the upper echelons of large criminal organisation” and that his motive was to get money for an operation that “meant a lot to him” at the time.

She noted his apology, and the fact that he had stopped the offending before the investigation began. She noted in particular his youth.

Judge Ryan suspended a prison sentence of two and a half years for four years on condition he keep the peace. She ordered that he pay sums of €5,200 each year until the balance of the money stolen was repaid.

READ MORE

People claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment must confirm they remain eligible

More on this topic

Liquidators appointed to credit union in DublinLiquidators appointed to credit union in Dublin

Book of evidence served in Cork rape caseBook of evidence served in Cork rape case

Judge throws out €60,000 personal injury claim after finding woman gave 'misleading' evidenceJudge throws out €60,000 personal injury claim after finding woman gave 'misleading' evidence

Contempt proceedings against receiver over vacating 'firetrap' properties struck outContempt proceedings against receiver over vacating 'firetrap' properties struck out

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Briefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in IrelandBriefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in Ireland

Martin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - MoynihanMartin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - Moynihan

One-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in SeptemberOne-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in September

Direct Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the YearDirect Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the Year


Lifestyle

If you are going to holiday in Ireland, you could hardly do better than Munster.Staycations 2020: Explore the marvellous magical kingdom of Munster

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »