Bank of Ireland opposes Personal Insolvency Arrangement for woman who owes around €600k

By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 05:35 PM

Decision has been reserved by the High Court in an application by a woman for approval of Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA).

The application is by Rebecca Forde Egan, from Ballymorris, Portarlington, Co. Laois, who has debts of approximately €600,000.

The proposed PIA would result in approximately €200,000 of that debt being written off.

Bank of Ireland, a secured creditor which is owed the bulk of the debt, opposes the approval of the arrangement on grounds including that it would be prejudiced by it.

The court heard the bank advanced monies to Ms Egan, and her husband Larry in 2006 to refurbish a commercial property, and to buy a property in France, which was never purchased by them.

The court heard that Ms Egan works for the HSE in Dublin, is married and is the mother of three dependent children.

In 2008, she and her husband lost their jobs after his business collapsed. She subsequently obtained work with the HSE.

However, Mr Egan was adjudicated a bankrupt in 2009, which he emerged from in 2014

Ms Egan's Personal Insolvency Practitioner (PIP) Daragh Duffy said Ms Egan and her husband had always made efforts to co-operate with the bank.

Under the terms of the PIA, Ms Egan will repay some €168,000 to the bank in monthly repayments over a six-year period.

'I am ashamed to be an Irish man,' Aoife Bennett’s father tells court hearing swine flu vaccine case

The PIA also allows her to retain her interest in the family home.

Keith Farry, BL for the PIP, said the creditors would do much better if the PIA is approved, rather than in a bankruptcy.

Bank of Ireland, represented by Bernard Dunleavy SC, argued the PIA should not be approved on the basis that the bank would not be able to recover the debts to the extent that Ms Egan's means reasonably permit.

The bank also said that it was unhappy with the amount repaid to it by Ms Egan in the two years prior to her being granted a protective certificate in 2017.

The application to approve the PIA came before Mr Justice Denis McDonald.

Following the conclusion of submissions from both sides the Judge said he was reserving his decision.

