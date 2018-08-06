Bank holiday to remember for €8.3m Lotto winner

Speculation is mounting in Bishopstown, Cork, over the identity of the owner of a lottery ticket worth a cool €8.3m.

Sonya Murphy and Paula Doocey of Dunnes Stores with Kieran Tuohy of the National Lottery. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney

Staff and customers in Dunnes Stores at Bishopstown Court, which sold the winning ticket, are spending the bank holiday speculating about who bought the jackpot ticket.

The National Lottery is appealing to all players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of a life-changing amount of money.

The winning numbers are: 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, and 43, and the bonus number is 24.

It is not the first time the shop has sold a winner, as it boasts the rare feat of selling winning tickets in two successive draws. On that occasion in 2001, the ticket holders each took home a mere €500,000 when they won half-shares in back-to-back €1m jackpots.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin urged anyone who bought their Lotto ticket in the Bishopstown store to check it and, if they have the six magic numbers, to keep it safe and sound.

“This is certainly a bank holiday to remember for a lucky player or players,” he said. “This is one of the highest Lotto jackpot wins of the year and we are delighted for the Rebel County.”

Over the last 30 years, there have been some 1,744 Lotto jackpot winners from all over Ireland scooping dream prizes totaling over €2.5bn.Saturday night’s win brings to 174 the number of Lotto jackpot wins in Cork. It is the 15th luckiest Lotto county in Ireland, with 3.19 jackpot winners per 10,000 population in three decades.

It hasn’t been a bad weekend for Waterford either, after one lucky person in the county became an instant millionaire in Saturday night’s Ireland-Only EuroMillions draw.

The ticket was sold in the shop in University Hospital Waterford in the city.

Shop manager Patrick Casey said there was “massive excitement” at the prospect of a staff member, a visitor, or even a patient being a new millionaire.

“We are a very busy shop with visitors, patients, and staff,” he said. “There are several syndicates amongst the staff so we are hoping it is somebody connected with the hospital.”

. This is our first big EuroMillions win so we are over the moon