Bank holiday Fun Run to be held in Meath to raise money for Seán Cox Fund

The Support Seán Cox Fund will be hosting a Fun Run in Seán’s home of Dunboyne, Co. Meath on Bank Holiday Monday, October 29, continuing their fundraising efforts in support of Seán’s recovery.

Over 1,000 race-goers are expected to turn out at St. Peter’s GAA Club, Dunboyne in support of well-known and respected club member Seán Cox, who earlier this year sustained serious life-altering injuries while attending a football game in Liverpool.

Seán has been taking small but crucially important steps on his road to recovery over the past number of months, however his journey will be a long and difficult one.

Understanding the financial implication of the delivery of long term support and care for Seán in his recovery, Seán’s colleagues, friends and family members have established the fund which aims to secure much-needed financial support to ensure the best possible care is accessible to Seán in his rehabilitation.

Speaking ahead of this Monday’s Fun Run, organiser Teresa Smith said: “The support and compassion we have witnessed from people across Ireland, be it through their donations via the GoFundMe page or various initiatives which are being held around the county and beyond in aid of the Support Seán Cox Fund, has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

On Monday, we hope to gather the community of Dunboyne to stand with Seán and his family by turning out for the Fun Run in their numbers, be it to run, jog or walk 3k around the grounds of St. Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne and contribute much needed funds to what we believe is an extremely worthy cause.

Seán’s wife Martina will be amongst the participants in the Fun Run along with his three children and other family members.

The Support Seán Cox Fund has raised €43,018 through donations as it aims to reach a target of €2 million, while a series of events in aid of the recovery fund are in planning over the coming weeks and months.

Patrons can register for the Fun Run online at: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/support_sean_cox_fun_run/2879/details or on the day at Dunboyne GAA Clubhouse.

Donations can also be made to the recovery fund at: http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

