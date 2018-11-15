Home»ireland

Bandon sports club welcomes suggestion to breathalyse teens before discos

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 04:58 PM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

One of the sports club seeking dance licenses has said it welcomes suggestions by a judge over how those events should be run, which included possibly breathalysing teenagers before granting admission.

Bandon Rugby Club, alongside Clonakilty GAA Club and the organisers of the Boiler Room event in Clonakilty in West Cork, had attended court in October when Judge James McNulty made a number of recommendations on foot of applications by the three organisations seeking new licences.

They included that teenagers be randomly breath tested prior to discos and that parents should be made sign up to a parental responsibility charter when buying event tickets.

READ MORE: Three men arrested in Kerry on suspicion of money laundering

It followed concerns expressed by medical personnel over alcohol intoxication at some events earlier this year.

Today, Bandon Rugby Club’s licence application was again raised before Judge McNulty in the annual licensing court.

Solicitor for the club, Veronica Neville, said her clients were now considering the recommendations and how best to meet the criteria, including regarding online ticketing.

The club sought an adjournment until January as it continues to look at the issue and the Judge pointed out that it was “suggested conditions” rather than recommendations that he had referred to last month.

“They were intended to encourage, to support and to sustain those who organise these functions,” he said.

Ms Neville said: “My clients do sincerely welcome the oversight of the court in this matter.”

The matter was adjourned until March 8.


KEYWORDS

CourtCork

