Banbridge pipe bomb incident condemned

An attempted pipe bomb attack in Co Down has been condemned.

The viable device was discovered at a property in Hawthorne Hill in Banbridge in the early hours of today.

About 25 homes were evacuated in the subsequent security alert.

Army bomb disposal experts examined the device and made it safe.

It was removed for further forensic examination and residents were allowed to return home.

The PSNI said: “Police would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe. Keeping people safe is of paramount importance and we will not take any chances.”

Banbridge councillor Brian Pope condemned those behind the incident

“It is clear those behind this security alert have no regard for human life,” said the Alliance Party representative.

“This bomb could have caused serious damage had it exploded, particularly as it was in a built-up area.

“In addition, it has caused severe disruption to many residents. I utterly condemn those behind it.

“I have spoken to the PSNI and been assured all avenues are being explored as to the perpetrators.

“I urge anyone who has any information on them or this incident generally to pass it to police immediately.”

- Press Association