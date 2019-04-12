Baltimore RNLI rescues injured islander living on Sherkin

Baltimore RNLI carried out a medical evacuation last night from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 9.29pm to provide medical assitance and evacuation to an islander living on Sherkin.

The lifeboat arrived at Sherkin pier at 9.45pm and the injured person was brought onboard, with the boat departing the island at 9.49pm.

By 10.08pm, the boat had returned to the Baltimore Station and the injured person was handed over to the HSE Ambulance crew.

The seven volunteer crew members onboard were Kieran Cotter, Cathal Cottrell, Aidan Bushe, Jerry Smith, Emma Lupton, Diarmud Collins and Colin Whooley.

Conditions at sea were calm with good visibility and no sea swell.

RNLI Press Officer Kate Callanan said: "Baltimore RNLI regulary provides the vital service of medical evacuations for residents and visitors to local islands such as Sherkin, Cape Clear and Heir.

"If you find yourself in need of medical assistance, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."