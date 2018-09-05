Baltimore RNLI rescue speedboat drifting in area of strong tides off Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI was called out last night to a speedboat with engine trouble off the coast of Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were on exercise in their inshore lifeboat when a request came in from the Irish Coast Guard at 7.55pm last night to help a speedboat.

The 17ft vessel had four people on board and was reported to have engine trouble north of Bird Island near Cape Clear in West Cork.

The lifeboat was already in close to Cape Clear when the call came in and they reached the stricken vessel at 7.57pm.

When they arrived, the speedboat was only 100m north of Bird Island and was drifting towards the shore in calm seas, but in an area known for its strong tides.

They secured a tow line to the bow of the speedboat and, after confirming all onboard were okay, they towed it to Baltimore harbour.

A file photo of Baltimore Lifeboat.

Conditions at the time were calm with a northerly force 2-3 wind and slight sea swell.

Kate Callanan of Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat said: "It is important to remember when heading out to sea, to ensure you have adequate safety equipment onboard including an anchor, a means of communication and to wear lifejackets or buoyancy aids at all times.

"If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."