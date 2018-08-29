Home»Breaking News»ireland

Baltimore RNLI assist fishing vessel in difficulty off West Cork coast

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 09:21 PM

Baltimore RNLI assisted a fishing vessel in difficulty south of Kedge Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork this afternoon.

The lifeboat crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard 2.12pm to assist the 8m fishing vessel, with two people on board, after it had become propped three miles off Kedge Island near Baltimore.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched with five volunteer crew on board.

The lifeboat established a tow and brought the vessel back to Baltimore harbour at 3.23pm.

Speaking after the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said:

"Today's call highlights one of the hazards of materials being discarded at sea. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

