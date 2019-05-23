NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ballymun gardaí arrest 14 after seizing guns, ammunition and drugs

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 10:11 PM

Gardaí in Dublin have made 14 arrests and seized €42,000 worth of drugs in a four-day operation which finished today.

The operation targeting street dealers in Ballymun started on Monday and involved 14 house searches where 14 males were arrested.

Officers also found cannabis herb and cocaine worth around €42,000 and more than €14,000 in cash. Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized.

Some of the drugs seized in the operation. Pic: Garda Press Office

The 14 arrested men, whose ages range from 16 years to 30 years, were all detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Twelve of them were charged and brought before the courts. Two were released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a follow-up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were also seized.

Some of the guns seized in the operation. Pic: Garda Press Office

Investigations are ongoing.

