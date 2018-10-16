Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ballycotton seeks council help to alleviate gridlock

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 03:30 AM

By Christy Parker

A scenic fishing village which has reinvented itself as a tourist destination is facing chronic traffic problems.

Ballycotton has only one access-exit route and a single, half-mile street hemmed between hill and harbour.

File photo.

A local traffic committee is appealing to Cork County Council to help resolve the traffic deadlock.

Among more worrying considerations is the difficulty of emergency service access in a village with a large number of elderly residents.

Committee spokesman Stephen Belton warned that the high volume of visitors, especially at weekends and in peak summer, posed a serious risk of “a severe or fatal accident”. Locals are seeking “passing bays” and a stop/go system to alleviate gridlock and congestion.

READ MORE: Some migrants who studied in Ireland can apply for new visa scheme

Road surfaces were deemed to need upgrading, amidst worn lines and poorly laid out car parks.

Mr Belton told the East Cork Municipal District Committee that “infrastructural development and employment are linked”. Pleading for help, he said residents understood all their requirements could not be met immediately. Locals, he said, are “trying hard to resolve the problems” but need the expertise of the council.

Cllr Michael Hegarty suggested locals’ proposals be forwarded to the roads, design, and traffic engineer.


KEYWORDS

CorkBallycottonCork County Council

Related Articles

No city councillor input on We Are Cork €300k spend

Sexism in the GAA: An insult

Man arrested in Cork during garda probe into stolen property

Cork County Council seeks to revitalise depleted rural areas

More in this Section

Gardaí and Defence Forces dealing with 'incident' in Citywest

Accused told son not to come home on night man who was later found dismembered in canal was killed

Some migrants who studied in Ireland can apply for new visa scheme

Gardaí arrest four in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year


Breaking Stories

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

Impressive double act kicks off Wexford Festival Opera

Boyhood dream becomes a reality for filmmaker George Morrison

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »