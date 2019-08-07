Balloons to be released in Meath in memory of teen who died in Lanzarote

Update 12.35pm: A devastated community are to release balloons in memory of the hugely-popular Meath teenager who died on Tuesday after a fall while on holidays in Lanzarote.

Tributes continue to pour in following the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy, 15, who lost his short battle for life in a Spanish hospital on Tuesday, while on holidays with his parents in Puerto del Carmen.

The community of Johnstown, just outside Navan where Mikey lived until recently are holding a balloon releasing ceremony on Thursday at 9pm, while Johnstown football club, where he played, will hold a minutes silence in his memory at the people's park in the area for all club members and the wider community.

Admins on local forum posted: "(We) would like to express our heartfelt sympathy and send condolences to the family and friends of Michael (Mikey) Leddy on his sudden passing.

"Mikey's friends will be holding a balloon releasing ceremony in his memory on Thursday evening in the people's park at 9pm.

"Johnstown FC will also be holding a minutes silence in Mikey's memory on Friday evening in the park at 8pm for all club memebrs and the wider community"

The club is encouraging all players to wear their team jerseys.

The club tweeted: "It's with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away. The tragic event that has happened as shocked us all.

We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit.

Local reports said friends of the youngster have told police probing the incident that he injured his head on the ground after falling up to 15 feet.

He was rushed to hospital in Las Palmas where he sadly died, surrounded by family members.

One of a family of four, he was on holiday with his parents Damien and Aisling and most of his siblings.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance.

It is with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away this afternoon, the tragic event that has happened in the last 48 hours has shocked us all. We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit. RIP MIKEY LEDDY pic.twitter.com/95wut0TzJZ August 6, 2019

He was a talented player with the Navan O'Mahony's GAA Club at underage level and the club said: "Navan O'Mahony's wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates."

Mikey's talent extended to soccer and he also played underage with Drogheda Football Club in Co. Louth who said they were 'heartbroken.'

GAA and soccer clubs throughout the county have been extending their sympathies on his untimely death.

All at Drogheda United Football Club are heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of our former U-15s player, who has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go to this family and friends.

Mikey's social media has been flooded with tributes and disbelief from a huge circle of friends.

Among the posts, grief-stricken friends say: "To say the whole of Johnstown has come to a standstill is an understatement.

"You always had a smile on your face and never failed to make sure everyone else was smiling. Until we meet again, my friend. Fly high bro."

Another said: "God only takes the best! Rest in peace Mikey. You are gone but never forgotten, always in our hearts.

"You were so strong and such a nice person who always had a smile on your face. You are going to be missed so much."

READ MORE Micheál Martin receives €30,000 salary bonus

Earlier: Community 'devastated' after teen dies following fall in Lanzarote

By Digital Desk staff

Lanzarote. File image

A community in Meath is in mourning after the death of a young man while on holiday in Lanzarote.

15-year-old Mikey Leddy from Navan died in hospital yesterday after falling from a wall on Monday morning.

It happened in the holiday resort of Puerto del Carmen, where he was staying with his family.

It was reported locally that emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning where they found the teenager with a serious head injury after falling from the top of a wall.

It is understood Mikey suffered cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital.

Padraig Fitzsimons, a local Fianna Fáil councillor in Navan said Mr Leddy will be missed by all his friends and family.

Mr Fitzsimons said Mikey was a "lovely young fella" and an "excellent footballer".

"The whole community is devastated. The outpouring of grief from all round is really heartfelt," Mr Fitzsimons added

"It's a tough time for everyone.

"Our hearts go out to his parents in particular, Damien and Aisling."

GAA club Navan O'Mahony's posted on social media to say the club "wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates."

Navan O'Mahony's wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates. Funeral arrangements later. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís. — Navan O'Mahonys (@NavanOMahonys) August 6, 2019

Yesterday, local Fianna Fáil Cllr Tommy Reilly expressed his sympathy with the family.

"It's a terrible tragedy to happen to a well-known Navan family and my heart goes out to his siblings, Mikey's dad Damien and his mum Aisling who is part of the Kelly family from Slane.

"Mikey was a very popular young man who had a huge circle of friends and a was great footballer with the O'Mahony's GAA Club.

"Two families, relatives and friends are heartbroken tonight."

- additional reporting by Louise Walsh