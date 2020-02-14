Ballincollig shopping centre damaged after car strikes supporting pillar

Extensive structural damage has been caused to retail units at a shopping centre on the western outskirts of Cork city following an incident this afternoon.

It is understood that a car struck and demolished a supporting pillar for the roof of retail units next to Quish's SuperValu in Ballincollig.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Local FF Cllr Colm Kelleher praised their swift response.

"I am glad that no-one was injured and the priority now should be to make the buildings safe," he said.

Separately, gardai have appealed for witnesses after the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision left the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred in the Rathmacullig area of Ballygarvan, just east of the entrance of Cork Airport, at around 12.30pm.

Crews from Ballincollig and Headquarters are currently dealing with a three car collision involving a building in Ballincollig. One casualty treated by National Ambulance Service (NAS), avoid the area until the scene is made safe.#CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/f8kyi5zaxU — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 14, 2020

The passenger of the car, a man in his 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathmacullig area, particular road users with any video footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.