Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas

The Rock Quarter Apartment complex in Ballinamore.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 10:00 PM

The Minister of State for Immigration, David Stanton, has announced that seven families will be moved into an apartment block in Ballinamore after talks with residents in the community.

Ballinamore Community Group had been protesting against plans to house asylum seekers in Rock Quarter Apartment complex in Co. Leitrim before standing down their protest almost two weeks ago.

The owners of the apartment complex had also secured an injunction preventing protesters interfering with works to complete the structure.

The group had been holding a silent 24-hour protest outside the apartment block since mid-October where there were plans to house 130 asylum seekers.

The minister, along with officials from his Department, met with community representatives from Ballinamore yesterday where it was agreed that seven families (27 people) will move from emergency accommodation into the apartments before Christmas.

The Department also confirmed that it has no plans to open any other accommodation centres in Ballinamore, other than the existing 25 Rock Quarter apartments, which will cater exclusively for families.

The Minister thanked the group for engaging fully with the Department and for the community’s "ongoing commitment to supporting asylum seekers".

Minister Stanton said: "The meeting was again very constructive and open."

He also committed to further full engagement and consultation with the community in the New Year, saying he and his officials "will continue to work closely and in collaboration with the full community, including to establish a ‘Friends of the Centre Group’".

Ballinamoreasylum seekersmigrantsTOPIC: Asylum seekers

