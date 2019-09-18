News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Gardaí have been contacted after balaclava-clad protesters gathered outside a meat plant in Kilkenny.

Dawn Meats called officers in after a number of masked individuals appeared at the picket outside its plants in Grannagh.

Protests have plagued the sector for weeks as farmers picket the gates of meat producing plants across Ireland over the price of beef, which is at its lowest in years.

Many farmers claim they are struggling to survive and will be forced out of business without Government intervention.

An agreement was reached between farmers and beef processors following 30 hours of talks, organised by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed over the weekend.

The use of balaclavas to hide the protesters’ identity is a sinister and unsettling development

On Wednesday, protesters hiding their identity with balaclavas continued their protest at Dawn Meats.

Protests over the past three weeks forced the firm to temporarily lay off more than 300 workers at the plant last week.

The company said farmers who wanted to sell their factory-ready cattle were unable to deliver them for slaughter, and it was unable to fulfil customer orders on which the factory and the livelihoods of its employees depend.

A spokesman for Dawn Meats said: “The use of balaclavas to hide the protesters’ identity is a sinister and unsettling development.

“It demonstrates that these people are well aware of the illegality of their actions.

“It is depressing that the law of the land can be openly disobeyed with impunity.

“If these protesters genuinely felt that they had right on their side, they would show their identities and face the consequences of their actions. Instead they leave local farmers unable to sell their animals, and hundreds of staff without work.”

Dawn Meats claims it has also noticed masked protesters outside its Meadow Meats facility in Rathdowney, which faces possible closure if protests continue.

The spokesman added: “Dawn Meats remains firmly of the view that it is only through all stakeholders in the industry working together to grow demand for Irish beef, attract new customers and enter new markets that the current challenging pricing environment can hope to be addressed.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement has described fresh legal threats against directors of the group as “a very sad development.”

Dermot O’Brien said he was “very offended” at the move at a time when the group was trying to get farmers blockading factory gates to agree to the proposal brokered during marathon talks at the weekend.

He called on processors to give farmers a commitment on base price to break the current impasse at factory gates.

According to RTÉ directors of the Beef Plant Movement, which has been campaigning for better cattle prices, received legal correspondence from a meat processing company threatening to pursue them for costs.

One director, Hugh Doyle, was informed by Dawn Meats that "perishable meat products" valued at €500,000 needed to be dispatched from its plant, Slane Meats in Co Meath.

The company said if the product is not allowed leave the site it will be condemned and destroyed and threatened to hold Mr Doyle personally liable for any losses suffered as a result.

Mr O’Brien told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that he and representatives of the movement had gone “in good faith” to the factory gates to speak to protesting farmers. “We want the agreement to succeed.”

The legal action by Dawn Meats was “totally unacceptable”, he said and he warned that the tactic would “break up” the agreement.

- Press Association, additional reporting Vivienne Clarke

Beef price

