Bail supervision scheme to offer young people in Cork and Limerick an alternative to detention

A scheme which offers courts an alternative to detention for a young person by granting bail with intensive supervision is to be expanded to courts in Cork and Limerick, as well as continuing in Dublin.

The Bail Supervision Scheme (BSS) was launched on a pilot basis in 2016 in Dublin and an evaluation of its progress published last December found there was a 72% reduction in reoffending among young people taking part.

That evaluation, conducted by researchers at the University of Limerick, also found that 85% of young people who successfully completed the programme were given a non-custodial option at sentencing.

It also found evidence of improved adherence to bail conditions and reduced levels of drug use and aggressive behaviour for some of those enrolled in it.

The scheme is operated by the social justice charity Extern and funded by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

Minister for Children, Dr Katherine Zappone, announced the extension of the scheme - which will continue to operate in the capital - and said it is effecting positive change in the lives of the young people who avail of it.

"The scheme offers an alternative to detention for young people, and is aimed at supporting them to be at home, in education, training or employment, and to remain out of trouble with the law," Ms Zappone said.

“I am also very aware of the dedication of practitioners in the field of youth justice and of the challenges that are faced daily. The key to overcoming these challenges is co-operation among us all."

Extern CEO Charlie Mack said: “Since 2016 the Bail Supervision Scheme has been helping change the lives of young people, families and communities in the Dublin area.

"The positive impacts being delivered by our BSS team would not have been possible without the continuing support of many organisations, including DCYA, An Garda Síochána, the Probation Service, Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Courts Service and Tusla.

"This exciting decision to expand the BSS means that together we will now see the life-changing outcomes of this programme available to even more young people, families and communities in Ireland.”

Extern said there will be a phased implementation in both Cork and Limerick and that it is hoped that 25 individuals and their families will be worked with under the scheme in its first year - the same figure as in Dublin.

It's expected it will be next January before the programme becomes fully operational in Cork and Limerick, where there will be additional resources compared to the pilot project that operated in Dublin which will allow those in care to become involved.

Meanwhile, Ms Zappone also announced funding allocations for the youth funding scheme, UBU - Your Place Your Space, enabling the scheme to proceed as planned on July 1.

That scheme provides funding to youth services that support young people to develop the personal and social skills required to improve their life chances.

It covers health and wellbeing, education, employment and social connectedness and is aimed at young people aged between 10 and 24 who are experiencing economic, social and cultural disadvantage.