Bail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own mother

Bail was refused in the case against a man accused of assault causing harm to his own mother on Sunday.

Dean O’Sullivan of Boyne Crescent, Mayfield, applied unsuccessfully for bail at Cork District Court.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged by Garda Alan Hourihan who objected to bail being granted to O’Sullivan.

He is charged that on September 1 at 42 Boyne Crescent, Mayfield, he carried out an assault causing harm to Eileen Cronin.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a mobile phone, glass table and pane of glass belonging to Eileen Cronin on September 1.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody to appear in court again on September 9. This appearance will be by video link from prison.

When the prosecution allegations were being put before the court Judge Kelleher was told in relation to the accused, “He does not recall the incident but he does not dispute the allegations.”

In the course of the bail application Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the prosecution were concerned about where he would live and whether or not he would attend court if granted bail.

The accused would be able to reside with a relative in Fairhill if released, Mr Buttimer said.

O’Sullivan said that he would turn up in court if granted bail. Acknowledging a difficulty in remembering dates he said he would put a note on his fridge to remind him of the court date if released.

Sgt Davis said, “It is our concern that he won’t show up.”

Directions in the case will now have to be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions.