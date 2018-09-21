Bail for Cork man accused over stolen vehicles

A man facing 42 separate charges arising out of a garda investigation into stolen cars and tractors is set to face trial before a judge and jury.

Gerard Holland, aged 65, of Tir na Nean, Lislevane, Bandon, in Co Cork, has been released on bail after being sent forward for trial during the next session of the circuit court.

Gerard Holland

Detective Garda David Barrett told Bandon District Court yesterday that he served a book of evidence on Mr Holland earlier.

Judge James McNulty was told all the charges relate to the alleged handling and possession of stolen property, with an element of dismantling.

All the charges relate to alleged offences on various dates between 2010 and 2016.

The charges allege that on specified dates and at the Tir na Nean address, Mr Holland did without lawful authority or excuse, posses stolen property knowing that the property was stolen or were reckless as to whether it was stolen, contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Each individual charge makes reference to various car parts from specifically identified vehicles with registration numbers from several counties in the Republic and in the North.

The vehicles include several Audi A4s, BMW 320s, BMW 520s, a Land Rover Discovery, a tractor and several Volkswagen Golfs.

Mr Holland’s solicitor, DáithíÓ Donnabháin, said his client is married, a marine diesel fitter, and in receipt of social welfare, and he applied for free legal aid.

Judge McNulty granted the application but he said Mr O Donnabhain’s application for a senior counsel to be assigned to the case would be better dealt with in the Circuit Court.

The judge also told Mr Holland that if he intends to rely on an alibi, he must provide it to the prosecution within 14-days.

Gardaí said they had no objections to Mr Holland being released on bail and the judge released him on his own bond of €10,000, with no cash required, after signing an order to send him forward to stand trial during the next session of the Circuit Court which begins on October 23.

The DPP directed that Mr Holland be tried on indictment following an extensive garda investigation into the theft of vehicles.