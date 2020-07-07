Bail condition sees drugs accused 'effectively banned from Cork city'

A District Judge said he had no problem with a bail condition requiring a man to stay out of Cork city in a case where he was accused of drug dealing and money-laundering in city locations.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke challenged a requirement by gardaí for a bail condition whereby the accused would effectively find himself banned from the city.

“These alleged offences date back one year and throughout that time there has been no problem with the defendant going into the city. I don’t know why that bail condition is required now,” Mr Burke argued.

Mr Burke represented 23-year-old Rokib Lahadjo at Cork District Court yesterday.

The defendant is charged that on May 1, 2019, at College Square, College Road, had cannabis for sale or supply and also had cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) for his own use.

He is further charged that on July 1, 2019, he had cannabis at South Terrace for sale or supply and another charge of money-laundering at this location where it was specified that he engaged in concealing the true nature of proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €200.

Garda Vincent McCarthy brought these charges against Lahadjo today.

Sergeant John Kelleher said bail conditions required the accused to reside at Oakfield View, Glanmire, County Cork, sign on three times a week in Mayfield and not to enter Cork city except for medical and legal appointments.

When Mr Burke challenged the need for the latter condition, Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is alleged this man was selling drugs in Cork city. I stress that it is alleged. But I think it is not unreasonable that a bail condition would require him to stay out of Cork city,” Judge Olann Kelleher said.

Sgt John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that this case should be dealt with at Cork District Court only if there was a plea of guilty but otherwise by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The matter was put back until September 8 for prosecution statements to be sent to the defence solicitor.