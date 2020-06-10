BAI rejects Maria Bailey complaint over 'untrue' radio comments

A complaint by former TD Maria Bailey about a panel discussion regarding her Fine Gael deselection has been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

Ms Bailey complained about "untrue and damaging" comments made in a discussion on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke in relation to insurance fraud. She claimed the comments were presented as fact and not challenged by the presenter.

The discussion took place in the aftermath of the 'swing-gate' controversy in which the former Fine Gael TD initiated legal proceedings against a Dublin hotel after a fall from a swing during a night out. Her compensation claim was subsequently dropped.

The debate was broadcast on November 15, 2019. Ms Bailey took issue with one panellist referring to defrauding insurance and another discussing exaggerated insurance claims. She also made complaints about a reference to an unrelated matter regarding her expenses, and that her own statement was not referenced, though a Fine Gael party one was.

RTÉ said it did not accept that Ms Bailey was "defamed by the programme".

It said one panellist represented Ms Bailey's position and presenter Sean O'Rourke twice emphasised she was not accused of fraud. The broadcaster also said she was invited to be interviewed on the programme to address the concerns.

The BAI Compliance Committee said it considered Ms Bailey's complaints and noted that more clarity could have been provided regarding the comments on fraud. However, the Committee "determined that the subject matter was treated fairly and presented in an objective manner".

"The programme did not infringe the Code and, as such, the complaint was rejected," the Committee concluded.