News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

BAI rejects Maria Bailey complaint over 'untrue' radio comments

BAI rejects Maria Bailey complaint over 'untrue' radio comments
Maria Bailey. Photo: RollingNews.ie
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 03:03 PM

A complaint by former TD Maria Bailey about a panel discussion regarding her Fine Gael deselection has been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

Ms Bailey complained about "untrue and damaging" comments made in a discussion on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke in relation to insurance fraud. She claimed the comments were presented as fact and not challenged by the presenter.

The discussion took place in the aftermath of the 'swing-gate' controversy in which the former Fine Gael TD initiated legal proceedings against a Dublin hotel after a fall from a swing during a night out. Her compensation claim was subsequently dropped.

The debate was broadcast on November 15, 2019. Ms Bailey took issue with one panellist referring to defrauding insurance and another discussing exaggerated insurance claims. She also made complaints about a reference to an unrelated matter regarding her expenses, and that her own statement was not referenced, though a Fine Gael party one was.

RTÉ said it did not accept that Ms Bailey was "defamed by the programme".

It said one panellist represented Ms Bailey's position and presenter Sean O'Rourke twice emphasised she was not accused of fraud. The broadcaster also said she was invited to be interviewed on the programme to address the concerns.

The BAI Compliance Committee said it considered Ms Bailey's complaints and noted that more clarity could have been provided regarding the comments on fraud. However, the Committee "determined that the subject matter was treated fairly and presented in an objective manner". 

"The programme did not infringe the Code and, as such, the complaint was rejected," the Committee concluded.

READ MORE

Govt talks: 'If I was working in the Department of Children, I'd prepare for it not being around much longer'

More on this topic

Maria Bailey seeks to 'correct' the record in letter to constituentsMaria Bailey seeks to 'correct' the record in letter to constituents

Maria Bailey complains to constituency members over ballot deselection Maria Bailey complains to constituency members over ballot deselection

Sheep in wolf clothingSheep in wolf clothing

Taoiseach and Finance Minister defend Maria Bailey decisionTaoiseach and Finance Minister defend Maria Bailey decision

Maria BaileyTOPIC: Maria Bailey

More in this Section

90 sites awarded Blue Flag status for 202090 sites awarded Blue Flag status for 2020

Over 100 domestic violence charges over 15 days during lockdownOver 100 domestic violence charges over 15 days during lockdown

Man, 39, accused of sexually assaulting, kill threats and false imprisonment of two womenMan, 39, accused of sexually assaulting, kill threats and false imprisonment of two women

State wins Supreme Court appeal over meaning of 'child' for family reunification purposesState wins Supreme Court appeal over meaning of 'child' for family reunification purposes


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »