Bags of spinach recalled from supermarkets amid Listeria warnings

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 11:39 AM
By Greg Murphy

The Food Safety Authority have recalled bags of spinach from leading supermarkets amid warnings over Listeria.

The FSAI said the recall includes bags of spinach leaves and mixed leaves containing spinach.

The packets were supplied by a number of catering firms to Dunnes, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu.

A statement issued by the authority said: "Following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of spinach leaves, a range of fresh spinach products is being recalled.

"The products identified in the tables with a code of 260 or 261 are implicated.

"Retailers are advising customers to dispose of the packs.

"Some spinach products distributed to caterers are also implicated."


