News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Baffling' that Defence Forces prescribed Lariam while State faces dozens of personal injury claims for alleged side effects

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:34 PM

It is “baffling” that Defence Forces personnel are still being prescribed with anti-malarial drug Lariam, while the State faces dozens of personal injury claims due to alleged side effects of the medicine, the Dáil has heard.

The recent announcement that the Cabinet has approved sending the Army Ranger Wing to the UN Mission in Mali has brought renewed questions about the use of Lariam, which has been blamed for side effects such as depression and suicidal ideation among Defence Forces personnel.

Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has asked Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe if the Army Ranger Wing contingent to Mali will be prescribed Lariam.

READ MORE

'Increase will put people back years': Cork social housing list numbers jump following city extension

“I am not a medical expert. I am not a trained doctor and it would be totally inappropriate for me or for any Member of this House to recommend what anti-malarial drug would be used in sub-Saharan Africa or on some of the missions in which our personnel are participating.

"That is a matter for the health experts within the Defence Forces. They are the people who make the recommendation. They have responsibility for this area.

"They consider the mission our personnel will participate in and take into consideration the individual members who will be deployed on a mission and their medical circumstances at that time,” Mr Kehoe said.

Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe
Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe

Mr Buckley said it is “baffling that the drug is still being prescribed to Defence Forces personnel".

“I am not a doctor either but it has been well documented that the side effects of Lariam are very advanced and adverse. We know of many other countries that have stopped prescribing this anti-malarial drug.

"We also know that many countries have apologised to their defence forces for having prescribed it. What solace or guarantees will the Defence Forces get from this process?

"If Lariam is a cheap version of an anti-malarial drug for soldiers, will officers be prescribed a better brand?” Mr Buckley said.

Mr Buckley asked Mr Kehoe if two reports completed by a working group established to investigate the Lariam issue would be published. Mr Kehoe said the working group reports were prepared in the context of litigation and will not be published.

READ MORE

'Increase will put people back years': Cork social housing list numbers jump following city extension

More on this topic

Defence Forces to spend €700k on new motorcycles

A sinking ship: Naval Service staff exodus

Jack Chambers tells minister he is in 'bunker of denial' regarding struggles faced by Defence Forces

Record numbers leaving the Naval Service

TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Ruth Morrissey has not been told directly that the SCA is to appeal the High Court judgment, solicitor says

A mother who lost her daughter and niece in Berkeley balcony collapse pays touching tribute

Commissioner expected to deliver personal apology to Majella Moynihan

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Zendaya has dyed her hair red, but how can you find the best shade for you?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »