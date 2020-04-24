Bad smells continuing at Carrigtwohill plant: EPA

Odour problems are persisting at a large industrial plant in east Cork despite recent measures to address the problem, according to the State environmental watchdog.

The Environmental Protection Agency said urgent works are required from Merck Millipore to tackle the issue of odours coming from its manufacturing facility in Carrigtwohill.

The EPA said tests carried out at Merck’s Tullagreen plant this week were still recording “moderate mouldy/damp odours” downwind of the facility.

It followed works undertaken by the company to install a carbon-filter unit at the factory to address the issue of emissions generated during the manufacturing process.

The factory has been under investigation by the EPA after a series of complaints of odours at the site which were first reported before Christmas.

The EPA is examining whether Merck has complied with its operating licence terms.

An EPA inspector confirmed the source of the odours was the odour abatement unit area of Merck’s wastewater treatment plant

Merck said it is working hard to address the odour situation at its Carrigtwohill plant: “We would like to reassure members of the local community that the odour is of an organic nature and does not pose a health risk.”