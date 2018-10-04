Backstop deal 'or nothing': Taoiseach lays down marker to May ahead of EU Brexit meeting

Latest: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has thrown down a marker to British prime minister Theresa May by warning her there will be a Northern Ireland Brexit backstop deal "or nothing".

Mr Varadkar made the comments during a walk-through photocall in Brussels alongside European Council president Donald Tusk.

The Taoiseach is meeting Mr Tusk, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and outspoken MEP Guy Verhofstadt today to discuss the growing Brexit crisis.

Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar are due to meet today.

And just two weeks away from the make-or-break October EU summit and as Ms May finishes her Conservatives party conference, Mr Varadkar made it clear this morning he will not back down on the border issue.

Asked if he believes there will still be a backstop deal in light of Mrs May, Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster, Mr Varadkar paused before saying:

"There certainly will... Or nothing."

Asked the same question Mr Tusk added:

"The Taoiseach is an optimist," before shrugging his shoulders and saying "we'll see after the meeting."

Mr Varadkar is meeting Mr Tusk at a private working lunch today before both officials give statements this afternoon.

The Taoiseach said in a statement last night "time is running out" for Britain to put forward a coherent plan for a Brexit deal.

Today's Brussels meetings - which will also include a private discussion with the outspoken chair of the European Parliament's Brexit steering group team, MEP Guy Verhofstadt - come as fears continue to grow over a potential crash-out no deal Brexit.

Such a situation would place immense pressure on Ireland and whether a hard border would return between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

This is why Mr Varadkar, Tanaiste Simon Coveney and other senior Government officials are insistent Britain provides shores up last December's backstop deal, potentially with a new alternative legal text wording, as soon as possible and before the now likely November EU summit.

Today's Brussels meetings also take place as the Conservatives annual conference concludes in Birmingham, where British prime minister Theresa May has attempted to portray a hardline Brexit stance, and as MP Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster have warned of "blood red" lines in the talks.