Back-seat passengers in double fatality crash not wearing seatbelts

By Stephen Maguire

None of the four passengers in the back seat of a car which crashed yesterday, claiming the lives of two young people, were wearing seatbelts.

All four rear-seat passengers were thrown from the blue Peugeot 306 when it hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the Donegal seaside village of Bundoran at 3.25am.

The six people in the Northern-registered car had been out socialising earlier in the evening and were understood to be travelling to the village of Belleek in Co Fermanagh, where some of them lived.

The two who died have been named locally as Shiva Devine, who was in her 20s and lived in Beleek but was originally from Donegal, and Conor McAleer of Ederney in Co Fermanagh.

All four who were in the back seat, including the two fatally injured victims and another seriously injured man and woman, were found lying side-by-side at the scene.

Man arrested after two people die and three are injured in Donegal crash pic.twitter.com/LUUQrire1Z — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 19, 2018

It is understood that the car may have clipped a kerb before hitting the lamp-post.

The noise of the impact alerted local people, who contacted the emergency services.

Ambulance personnel attempted CPR but Ms Devine and Mr McAleer were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to Sligo University Hospital for emergency treatment, including the other two back seat passengers, who both suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the car, who is understood to be from the North, was later arrested, but subsequently released without charge, with a file to be sent to the DPP.

Local parish priest Fr Ray Munster said prayers for those killed in the crash at yesterday’s Masses in the town.

He added that prayers were also offered for those who survived the crash but were injured.

“We hope and pray that they make a full recovery,” he said.

The road remained closed throughout yesterday as Garda forensic officers carried out a full investigation at the scene of the crash.

It reopened just before 6pm last night.

Meanwhile, RTÉ radio’s Ryan Tubridy Show, which was due to be broadcast from Bundoran tomorrow has been cancelled as a mark of respect to those who died in the crash.