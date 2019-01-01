Baby Maeve is Ireland's first baby of 2019 - arriving three seconds after midnight

Baby Maeve has claimed the crown as Ireland's first baby of 2019 after arriving just three seconds after midnight at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Maeve, born to mum Michelle Montague and dad Simon Cox from Kilmessan near Trim in Co Meath, weighed 7.4lbs and is the couple's first child.

Baby Maeve with her mum Michelle Montague and her dad Simon Cox. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Michelle, 27, said she first began having pains around 4am on December 31 and went to hospital a few hours later, little knowing that it would be the following day - just - before Maeve arrived.

"Everyone was saying 'it could be a new year's baby' and was thinking 'God, I hope it's not that long," Michelle said.

"My family has a history of going quick."

READ MORE: Meet the first babies of 2019 who arrived seconds after midnight

December 31 was the due date and Michelle has been on maternity leave from her job at Avoca in Dunboyne for the past fortnight. Amid the euphoria of Maeve's arrival it was only afterwards nursing staff remarked that the 00.00.03 arrival time might make her the country#s first of 2019.

"I didn't think it would be such a big deal," Michelle said. "My phone hasn't stopped once - Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp..."

Another baby who wasn't hanging around to start 2019 was Amelia O’Brien from Clondalkin, entering the world at just four seconds past midnight - making her the country's second New Year's baby.

Amelia, who weighed exactly 7lbs at birth, was born to parents Leanne Farrell and Alan O’Brien in the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin and is the new little sister to big brothers Alfie and Charlie.

WATCH 🎥: Amelia Bell O’Brien, from Clondalkin, was the first baby born in Dublin in 2019, born at four seconds past midnight. Her parents Leanne and Alan spoke to The Echo about how they rang in the New Year... For the full story, pick up a copy of The Echo on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/LrzugxX4Wv— The Echo Newspaper (@TheEchoOnline) January 1, 2019

Following hot on the heels of Amelia was a baby girl born to mum Natasha Philpott from Dublin in the National Maternity Hospital Holles St, born at 27 seconds past midnight. Another baby followed in the hospital just 10 seconds later and then a third arrived at 12.30am, meaning a busy start to the year for staff. It's understood all three babies are first-time births.

It was four seconds past midnight in the Coombe and it was four minutes past midnight at Cork University Maternity Hospital when a baby boy was born to proud parents Mairead and Niall O'Brien from Grange in Co Waterford.

Marie and Niall O'Brien with newborn Joey Kieran O'Brien.

The new arrival weighed in at 3.42kgs and according to CUMH assistant director of midwifery, Rosaline O'Donovan, he wasn't the only baby keen to start the new year early. At 00.16am a baby girl was born in the hospital to Mairead and Joe Flynn from Mitchelstown and according to Rosaline, all the new arrivals are doing well.

In University Maternity Hospital Limerick the first baby was Mary McKenna who arrived at 2.20am weighing in at 3.2kgs (7lbs 1oz) to first time parents Conor and Aisling McKenna, from Miltown Malbay, Clare.