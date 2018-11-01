Baby had 10 fractures including a severely fractured skull, Cork assault trial hears

Liam Heylin

A nine-month-old girl was admitted to hospital on New Year’s Eve with up to ten fractures, including a severely fractured skull, a jury was told today on the opening day of a trial.

A man in his mid-twenties pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing serious harm to the child on December 31, 2016.

When arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, he also denied a charge of wilful neglect of the infant and the infant’s two-year-old sister on dates in December 2016.

The defendant is not identified in order to protect the identity of the children.

Siobhán Lankford, senior counsel for the prosecution, said it was understandable that such a case would give rise to an emotional reaction but she urged the five women and seven men on the jury to approach the case without emotion and to decide the matter on the basis of the evidence put forward in court.

Ms Lankford also stressed that the accused was presumed innocent and that the onus was on the prosecution to prove guilt.

The senior counsel said the children’s mother was in a park with the older child and her own mother (the children’s grandmother) for a while that afternoon.

The infant was minded by the defendant who had been in a relationship with the child’s mother for the past few months. When they returned the infant was visibly injured and was rushed to the local hospital and onwards to Cork University Hospital.

The jury was told that two pediatricians found that the injuries were not consistent with being caused accidentally. Professor Jonathan Hourihan testified that there was a very significant skull fracture where there was a shattering of the skull.

Commenting on other fractures found in the infant he said, “It is not one skull fracture, it is nearly ten fractures.”

The trial before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin and a jury continues tomorrow.