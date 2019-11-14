News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baby girl died after being struck by car in driveway, inquest hears

Temple Street Children’s Hospital
By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:14 PM

A baby girl struck by a car in a driveway died of head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Baby Lorraine Maloney died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital on June 19 2019.

The 22-month-old infant, from Terenure, Co Dublin was rushed to Tallaght Hospital and later transferred to Temple Street.

Inspector Ronan Barry of Clondalkin Garda Station attended the opening of an inquest into the infant’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court. There were no family members present but Insp Ronan said there is a liaison officer keeping the family informed.

The child’s grandfather Joe Maloney attended the hospital following the child’s death.

In a deposition read out in court, Mr Maloney said he attended Temple Street on June 19, 2019, and formally identified his grandchild.

A post-mortem conducted by Dr Michael McDermott gave the cause of death as severe cerebral trauma.

Inspector Barry said a file relating to the incident is complete and has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Gardai are awaiting a decision from the DPP and Insp Barry applied for a six month adjournment to allow time for this decision to be made.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest to May 7 2020 for further mention.

InquestCoroner's CourtTOPIC: Inquest

