Baby dies after road crash in Limerick

A baby has died following a road crash in Co Limerick.

The boy was seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision at Knocknacarra, Cappamore, on Friday.

He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital but later died from his injuries.

A female driver in her early 20s was also taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a serious condition, while another female driver in her 20s was taken to hospital as a precaution, a Garda spokesman said.

Garda investigators have issued an appeal for any witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 2pm, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

- Press Association