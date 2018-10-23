Home»Breaking News»ireland

Baby died following MRSA outbreak at Belfast hospital

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 04:52 PM

A baby has died following an MRSA infection outbreak in a neonatal unit in Belfast.

The bacteria was not a direct cause of the infant’s death, but it is being connected.

A second baby has recovered.

The outbreak happened at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital over the summer.

We would like to reassure the families of our patients as well as the wider public that the situation is being appropriately managed

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust is investigating.

It said: “The Belfast Trust is currently managing an infection outbreak which occurred earlier in the summer and involved two babies who spent time in the Neonatal Unit.

“We would like to reassure the families of our patients as well as the wider public that the situation is being appropriately managed.

“Robust infection prevention and control measures are in place in the unit and every precaution is being taken.

“Visitors to the neonatal unit can help us to prevent the spread of infection by being diligent in relation to hand hygiene.”

MRSA is a bacterium which causes infections.

It is usually found on the skin and resists some antibiotic treatments.

- Press Association


