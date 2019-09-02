Axa Insurance to provide free car rental to anyone affected by Douglas fire

Axa Insurance have announced that their customers affected by the fire in Cork on Saturday will receive a free car hire.

The insurer also said that the car park fire at Douglas Village Shopping Centre will be provided with free car hire from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, regardless of whether their car has been damaged or not.

"As a gesture of goodwill, where there is no claim (i.e. the vehicle is trapped but undamaged), AXA Insurance will not register a claim, but will arrange for car hire to be provided. This means their no claims bonus will not be impacted," a spokesperson for the insurer said.

"Customers and brokers should call 1890 24 7 365 any time, or email newmotorclaim@axa.ie for more information and to arrange car hire," they added.

A major recovery operation is being planned to remove almost 200 cars — up to 45 of them completely gutted — following a car park blaze which is set to cost millions.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre, whose anchor tenants include Marks and Spencer, Tesco Extra, and TK Maxx and which is home to many independently-owned retailers, remains closed today, with traders facing an anxious wait for engineering reports.

A total of 193 cars are still parked inside and arrangements are being made to remove them using cranes over the coming days.

Earlier today, Keary’s car dealership located in Cork City announced that they are offering the free ‘use of a car’ to those affected.

“Due to the unfortunate incident at Douglas Village Shopping Centre yesterday, Kearys Motor Group would like to offer the use of a car to those who have lost their vehicle in the fire with no pressure to buy,” they posted on their social media.