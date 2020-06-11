Awareness campaign on face masks to roll out next week; 8 further Covid-19 deaths

File image

- Additional reporting by Paul Hosford

Updated: An awareness campaign on face masks is expected to be rolled out next week to improve compliance levels among members of the public.

The move follows a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which ephasised at the Thursday Covid-19 briefing that it has not changed its advice on face masks.

A further eight people have died from Covid-19 and a further eight cases were confirmed at the briefing. The total number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 1,703 and the total number of cases stands at 25,238 as of Wednesday.

A total of 86 people remain in hospital with the illness — 28 of these people are in intensive care.

On the issue of face masks, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the communications campaign is not an admission that NPHET got the messaging wrong and emphasised that its advice on face masks has not changed: “It’s a recognition that we can do more, as I said earlier this week, as a society."

Dr Holohan added that the campaign will provide clear and consistent guidance from as early as next week. He said that the level of compliance on face masks “is not where we’d like it to be and we need to make an effort to step that up”.

NPHET continues to advise using face masks or coverings on public transport and indoors, such as in retail outlets, where social distancing may be difficult — but they are not mandatory.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said Covid-19 was “in decline” in recent weeks following zero growth rate in April.

This week there were 14 new cases per day compared to 50 new cases per day last week.

Just one in every 150 tests is now showing positive for Covid-19 and the rate of testing is “outstripping the prevalence of the disease”, he said.

READ MORE Social Care worker granted temporary injunction halting disciplinary process

The reproductive number remains “very stable” at between 0.4 – 0.8, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the WHO special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said how face masks are worn is more important than how they are made: "What is really important is not so much how the mask is made but how it is worn, ensuring there are no gaps and absolutely ensuring that wearers do not believe that a mask is working if worn under the nose — that is really unhelpful."

"People must not imagine that simply because they are wearing a mask they are at low risk or they are protecting other people. Masks must be part of a comprehensive strategy that includes physical distancing," he added.

READ MORE Kildare firm claim Minister's rezoning decision is wrong in law

Eight more deaths from Covid-19 with eight new confirmed cases

- Original reporting by Digital Desk

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further eight people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Eight new cases of the virus have been reported to the Department.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,703 while there have been 25,238 confirmed cases.

There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases in hospitals, while 28 of these cases are currently in ICU.

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19, the chief medical officer said./

“NPHET has recommended the development and implementation of a national communications campaign to increase compliance with current recommendations on the use of face-coverings.

"The campaign will outline best practice for use of face coverings in retail outlets, on public transport and in other public locations, where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reporductive number "has remained stable".

"The next two weeks are now critical in limiting transmission, keeping the r-number low and suppressing the virus.

"It is how we interact, as we go about our daily lives more freely, that will determine whether the r-number increases.”

READ MORE Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased

Earlier, minister for health Simon Harris has said that the R number remains below one this week.

The R number, which measures how many people an infected person passes Covid-19 on to, is estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.8, Mr Harris told the Dail.

He added: “I’m also very encouragingly told there’s no evidence that it is increasing or indeed decreasing, but that it is staying remarkably stable.

“That is testament to the huge efforts of people in this country.

“We have continued to also see a reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals – just 75 people in Irish hospitals today and 29 people in our intensive care units.

“I’m conscious when we quote numbers behind each of these numbers is a patient, a person, a loved one, and we send each and every one of them our best wishes, particularly those in ICU fighting for their lives.”