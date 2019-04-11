Awareness campaign launched for 85,000 people living in areas of Cork to come under control of City Hall

A public awareness campaign is being launched to provide information for around 85,000 people, living in areas of County Cork which are due to come under the control of City Hall on May 31.

The Cork City Council boundary extension will include villages and built-up areas such as Ballincollig, Blarney, Tower, Glanmire, Douglas, Donnybrook, Grange, Frankfield, Rochestown and Togher.

Information leaflets are to be distributed to all households in those areas in the coming days on the transfer of services from the county council to city council.

Furthermore, as part of the planned changes, 203 staff will transfer from Cork County Council to Cork City Council.

All services such as roads, planning and environment currently operated by Cork County Council will be managed by City Hall from May 31.

The city council will levy commercial rates in the transition area from January 1 next.

Meanwhile, up to 62,567 votes will transfer from the county council to the city authority in advance of the May 24 local elections, the European election and Referendum.

Polling cards will issue in advance and will provide details of polling stations.

However, the public is advised to visit www.checktheregister.ie to ensure their voting registration is correct.

Both local authorities have established dedicated information lines for anyone with a query about how the boundary alteration might affect them.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Flynn.

The city council can be contacted during office hours at 021-492 4444, while the County Hall number is 021-428 5054.

A comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, together with an interactive map highlighting the boundary change, is available online at www.corkcity.ie and www.corkcoco.ie

Significant work has been carried out by the chief executives of both councils and their staff in planning and organising the transition of more than 400 services from the county to city administrative areas.

Public awareness of the boundary change will also be promoted through local press adverts in the coming weeks, as well as social media and radio in the lead up to the transfer day.

Service users directly impacted by the changes will also be contacted by the councils.

It's the first boundary extension in 50 years for the city with local authority heads advising it will yield many opportunities and also challenges.