NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Awareness campaign launched for 85,000 people living in areas of Cork to come under control of City Hall

By Sean O'Riordan
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 04:27 PM

A public awareness campaign is being launched to provide information for around 85,000 people, living in areas of County Cork which are due to come under the control of City Hall on May 31.

The Cork City Council boundary extension will include villages and built-up areas such as Ballincollig, Blarney, Tower, Glanmire, Douglas, Donnybrook, Grange, Frankfield, Rochestown and Togher.

Information leaflets are to be distributed to all households in those areas in the coming days on the transfer of services from the county council to city council.

Furthermore, as part of the planned changes, 203 staff will transfer from Cork County Council to Cork City Council.

All services such as roads, planning and environment currently operated by Cork County Council will be managed by City Hall from May 31.

The city council will levy commercial rates in the transition area from January 1 next.

Meanwhile, up to 62,567 votes will transfer from the county council to the city authority in advance of the May 24 local elections, the European election and Referendum.

Polling cards will issue in advance and will provide details of polling stations.

However, the public is advised to visit www.checktheregister.ie to ensure their voting registration is correct.

Both local authorities have established dedicated information lines for anyone with a query about how the boundary alteration might affect them.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Flynn.

The city council can be contacted during office hours at 021-492 4444, while the County Hall number is 021-428 5054.

A comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, together with an interactive map highlighting the boundary change, is available online at www.corkcity.ie and www.corkcoco.ie

Significant work has been carried out by the chief executives of both councils and their staff in planning and organising the transition of more than 400 services from the county to city administrative areas.

Public awareness of the boundary change will also be promoted through local press adverts in the coming weeks, as well as social media and radio in the lead up to the transfer day.

Service users directly impacted by the changes will also be contacted by the councils.

It's the first boundary extension in 50 years for the city with local authority heads advising it will yield many opportunities and also challenges.

READ MORE

PAC row over alleged theft by prison staff to be referred to Dáil dispute body

More on this topic

Second man arrested in connection with Mikolaj Wilk murder

From €350k to €34m - Gap in property values on busy Cork street

€3m Blackwater weir project to include fish bypass

Londoner accused of Cork stabbing attack

KEYWORDS

CorkCity CouncilCork CountyBorder Extension

More in this Section

Inflation has slowed but property prices continue to rise, report shows

Mental health charity urges companies to make wellness a priority in the workplace

Woman jailed for 10 years for attempting to murder stranger on street

Brextension: What does the deal agreed last night mean for Ireland?


Lifestyle

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

5 of the world’s best walking tours to try this spring

The Met Gala is going to be camp: Everything you need to know about the fashion event of the year

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »