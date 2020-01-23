News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Average property price in Dublin at €420,000 - report

Average property price in Dublin at €420,000 - report
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 08:13 AM

There has been a 300% increase in the number of homes selling for €1 million or more in the last ten years.

751 were sold in 2019 compared to 186 in 2010, according to a new Residential Buildings Report from GeoDirectory.

The average property price nationwide is now €295,000 with Dublin the highest at €420,000 and Leitrim the lowest at €121,000.

It also highlights a 40% jump in the number of homes under construction compared to 2018 - now standing at 15,000.

However, the number of completed new builds dropped slightly to 20,000.

Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory, says more and more homes with a high price are being sold each year.

"We were just looking to the high end of the market to see have things changed in the last ten years," said Mr Keogh.

"In that ten years we have come through a recession and back out again and what you can see there is there has been a significant change in the last ten years in the number of properties for a million or more that were sold.

"It has gone up by 300% so that indicates that at the upper end of the market things are relatively booming."

Mr Keogh said the number of homes built last year remains well below the levels needed.

"What we're seeing is an increase an increase in supply, not as high as the long-term average would say we need.

"Most commentators would say about 35,000 and we are reporting here today 20,000.

"But the pipeline is looking quite strong. So during 2020 it looks as though the supply might grow beyond what was achieved in 2019 which is a very positive thing to say."

READ MORE

Record number of women for 2020 election

More on this topic

Increasing eligibility for mortgage to rent scheme would end 'spiral of misery' for Cork familiesIncreasing eligibility for mortgage to rent scheme would end 'spiral of misery' for Cork families

Survey predicts rise in house prices throughout MunsterSurvey predicts rise in house prices throughout Munster

Cairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buybackCairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buyback

Cork City Council facing €1m emergency accommodation bill after refusing 29 social housing applicantsCork City Council facing €1m emergency accommodation bill after refusing 29 social housing applicants


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Rory Best believes he was ‘pawn’ in Belfast rape trialRory Best believes he was ‘pawn’ in Belfast rape trial

Varadkar opens door to grand coalition with Fianna FáilVaradkar opens door to grand coalition with Fianna Fáil

'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher on Cork canvass'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher on Cork canvass

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5m


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Miller is the CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre, the national centre for the Circular Economy in Ireland. She has a degree in Biotechnology and a PHD in Environmental Science in Waste Conversion Technologies.‘We have to give people positive messages’

When I was pregnant with Joan, I knew she was a girl. We didn’t find out the gender of the baby, but I just knew. Or else, I so badly wanted a girl, I convinced myself that is exactly what we were having.Mum's the Word: I have a confession: I never wanted sons. I wanted daughters

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Judy Collins is 80, and still touring. As she gets ready to return to Ireland, she tells Ellie O’Byrne about the songs that have mattered most in her incredible 60-year career.The songs that matter most to Judy Collins from her 60-year career

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »