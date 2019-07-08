Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Domestic violence court cases have surged, with more than 50 applications being made, on average, every day last year.

Court Service figures show that the sharpest increase has been for emergency barring orders, which jumped by 38% in 2018.

There are still significant waiting lists for domestic violence applications in busy courts, with both Dublin and Cork courts forcing people to wait 14 weeks.

The Courts Service Annual Report for 2018 also shows a 32% rise in child protection applications in the last two years.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke described the figures as “worrying” and said they may indicate a “worsening incidence of danger” in the home and among family.

Separately, the annual report shows that less than half of rape prosecutions in the Central Criminal Court ended in a conviction.

But an internal analysis of sentences imposed in successful convictions show that four out of ten cases resulted in a sentence of more than 10 years and than over half resulted in sentences of between five and ten years.

Figures in relation to domestic violence show: Overall domestic violence applications have risen by 16%, from 15,962 in 2017 to 18,572

Interim (or emergency) barring orders (requiring the respondent to leave the family home) have increased by 38%, from 917 in 2017 to 1,270 in 2018

Barring order applications rose by 28%, from 2,613 to 3,343

Safety order applications (prohibiting the respondent from engaging in violence) rose by 14%, from 6,368 to 7,280

Protection order applications (temporary safety orders) increased by 9%, from 5,869 to 6,390

The report also shows an overall rise of 10.5% in child supervision and care order applications, from 11,963 to 13,198. Over a two-year period, the increase amounts to 32%.

The rise in 2018 also includes an 11% increase in emergency care orders, from 309 to 344. These are issued only where there is an “immediate and serious risk” to the health or welfare of a child requiring him or her to be placed in the care of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

Chief Justice Clarke described the increase in domestic violence applications as “substantial” and also noted the very large rise in child protection cases.

“These figures are worrying in that they may indicate a worsening incidence of danger in the home and amongst family," he said.

The causes of these increases might well be complex and require a debate of their own.

In relation to the most serious sexual offences, figures for the Central Criminal Court show that of the 419 trials for rape in 2018, 194 (46%) ended in a conviction.

There were acquittals in 127 (30%) of cases and a further 98 cases were 'disagreed' (involving a hung jury unable to agree a verdict).

Of the 471 sexual assault trial, 248 (53%) ended in conviction.

Of the 25 murder trials, 14 (56%) ended in conviction.

An internal analysis of convictions in rape cases show that none involved sentences of less than two years and just 12 cases (4% of the total) comprised sentences of between 2-5 years.

Some 148 cases (52%) involved sentences of 5-10 years and 122 (43%) were sentences of more than 10 years.