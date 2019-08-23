News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Available Places' scheme for students who didn't accept CAO offer today opened

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 09:56 PM

Students who did not accept a first round CAO offer are being told there are other avenues into third level education.

The deadline for the first round passed this evening, with the second round opening on Wednesday.

The CAO says there's also the 'Available Places' facility - which contains courses that have spaces available and no more offers to hand out.

Communications officer Eileen Keleghan says a number of courses are already listed on the CAO website under the scheme:

"Applicants must meet the minimum entry requirements for an 'Available Places' course but they can ignore the previously published points for these courses.

"There is a list of almost 200 courses available on the CAO website at the moment," she explained.

